Pachinko Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Pachinko is not over.

Apple TV+ today announced the acclaimed drama series created by Soo Hugh and based on the bestselling novel will be back for a second season.

The pick-up comes on the same day Pachinko Season 1 wrapped its run on the streaming service.

The series has been a critical success.

"Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” said creator, writer, and executive producer Soo Hugh.

“I'm grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It's an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

Pachinko tells an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

The new season will continue the riveting story that spans generations and is told across three languages – Korean, Japanese, and English.

The series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.

Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. In this Friday’s season finale episode, Sunja learns that Isak has been arrested and searches for him with the aid of her young son.

Solomon makes a fateful decision.

The series is written and executive produced by Hugh (The Terror, The Killing), who created the series and serves as showrunner.

Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each.

Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, the studio behind the series; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces.

David Kim and Sebastian Lee co-executive produce.

The series stars Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn as older Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Eunchae Jung as young Kyunghee, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, and Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews.

The cast also includes Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Soji Arai as Mozasu, and Yuna as young Sunja.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.