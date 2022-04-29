Pachinko Season 1 Episode 8 Review: New Days

Emotions ran high during the season finale of Apple TV+'s Pachinko.

Pachinko Season 1 Episode 8 saw an emotional death, a surprise arrest, and a big decision from the central characters in Sunja's family.

The episode also featured a beautiful tribute to the real women that experienced Sunja's fictionalized journey.

There were plenty of moving parts of Pachinko -- it's a serious show.

The final episode featured one of the most beautiful and most difficult scenes: Hana's death.

Ever since it was revealed in Pachinko Season 1 Episode 6 that Hana had AIDS, we knew it would be an extremely emotional storyline.

We were right, and the final pieces of her storyline brought us to tears.

Hana's mother, Etsuko (Mozasu's girlfriend), struggled because her daughter was dying, and her final moments with her daughter proved to be complicated.

Solomon tried to make it better for Hana and gave her the closest experience to the one she wanted that he could.

Hana always dreamed of dying in Hawaii, where she could hear the waves.

Solomon took matters into his own hands and left the hospital, leaving Hana to wonder why he'd leave her.

When he returned, we started to cry our eyes out.

He returned with leis and papers that ordered Hana to be allowed onto the roof.

He put the lei around her and let her feel the wind in her hair and face as if she were in Hawaii.

Solomon loved this woman, either romantically or platonically, because this gesture was beautiful.

Hana got to die the closest way to how she wanted to, with the added addition of people that cared for her and loved her.

Solomon: Hana, are you scared?

Hana: I'm scared. I never dreamed it would end like this. Here, in this shitty room. But Hawaii -- that would've been a glorious death. My feet sinking into the warm sand, the sound of waves holding me close. But I guess it's all the same in the end. Death is death. Permalink: Death is death.

Permalink: Death is death.

Just when we thought that was the only extremely emotional part of the episode, we were hit with another curveball.

Young Sunja learned that her husband (the pastor) worked with revolutionaries with ideologies against the Emporer.

He got arrested by the police and taken to prison, leaving Sunja to fend for herself and her sons.

One scene that made us cry (again) happened when Noa and Sunja left the police station after she got questioned.

They witnessed Isak being taken away by police officers into a van to be taken to prison.

Noa ran away from Sunja, calling out for his father, but they wouldn't let Isak say goodbye.

Noa ran after the car for as long as he could, and Sunja became very emotional.

The performances in these emotional scenes have been incredible, but Minha Kim's raw emotion moved us.

Both she and Youn Yoh-Jung portray Sunja with extreme strength and provide her with beautiful vulnerability.

Sunja then left to fend for herself, so she returned to doing what she and her mother used to do -- make and sell Kimchi.

Of course, Joseb, her brother-in-law, wasn't too happy, but he came around once Sunja explained her side of things.

Kyunghee, Joseb's wife, started to help her make the Kimchi and helped her load the kart when she went off to seel it.

Sunja then faced another hurdle -- the discrimination she received when trying to sell her food.

Kimchi is a delicious dish but is very aromatic, with strong notes of garlic and other spices.

Other vendors swore at Sunja and prevented her from parking her kart to sell her Kimchi.

Luckily, she met a friendly vendor and began trying to sell her product.

This scene also brought up a lot of emotion, as Sunja had to gather a lot of strength to sell her Kimchi.

She had to sell things like everyone else: loud and adamant about what she was selling.

The courage Sunja had to portray mirrored the courage that Grandma Sunja displayed with Solomon.

Grandma Sunja relented and told Solomon that he was a smart kid and that what he did may have been a mistake but something meaningful.

She then gave him an essential item we've seen this season: the pocket watch.

The last time we saw the pocket watch, young Sunja sold it so she'd be able to pay off Joseb's debts.

The man she sold the watch to then sold it back to Koh Hansu, where we last saw it.

If (and we hope) we get a second season, we hope we'll get to see when Sunja got the pocket watch back from Koh Hansu.

Speaking of Koh Hansu, he made a bold move with Noa, his son with Sunja.

On Noa's way to school, Koh Hansu approached him and started talking to him as if they'd known each other.

Noa engaged in the conversation as well.

We wonder how Sunja will react to the news that Koh Hansu is around and that he made contact with his son.

He didn't want to be a husband to her before, so we wonder why he would take such a significant risk as approaching the young boy.

Even if it was to be a father to his son, it almost seems too late because he was so quick to brush off Sunja.

Whatever the case may be, we hope we'll see Sunja, Solomon, Koh Hansu, and all of the other characters again in a second season because this season amazed us.

So Fanatics, what did you think of the finale? Did you love the entire season as much as we did?

Let us know in the comments below, and remember to continue talking about the show for better renewal chances!

Pachinko is presented on Apple TV+ in Japanese, Korean, and English with subtitles.

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.