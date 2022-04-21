Ralph Kiser, Survivor Contestant, Dies at 56

Ralph Kiser, a contestant on the hit CBS reality series Survivor, has died.

The reality TV star passed away Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, according to The Sun.

He was 56.

“He was a hardworking man and a damn good hunter,” Ralph’s nephew, George Kiser, explained to the outlet, revealing that the death occurred around 3:15 a.m.

Kiser, a farmer from Lebanon, Virginia, applied to star on the series several times before being cast on Survivor Season 22, titled "Redemption Island."

"I've wanted to be on the show for years and knew one day I'd get my chance," according to his CBS biography from the time he was on the show.

"I want to be a hometown hero for the folks back home!"

Kiser, an avid outdoorsman, opened up about his casting previously.

“I’m a mountain man,” he said at the time.

“I know plants, trees, and what most of their uses are. I can also build anything; start a fire anywhere and make people believe anything I say I will be the king at camp because I can build shelter, cook, find food and be the leader.”

“I’ve been at it all my life. I’m always amazed at my animals — how they grow and survive,” he wrote in his aforementioned CBS biography.

“Being able to watch the circle of life go ’round and be a part of it is a very satisfying adventure that I never get tired of.”

His time on the show came to an abrupt end on Day 33.

Survivor: Ghost Island star Donathan Hurley paid tribute to Kiser on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “RIP Ralph Kiser! 💔 (from Redemption Island) @survivorcbs #Survivor.”

Michael Allbright, a superfan of the reality series, took to Facebook to pen a tribute to the star.

“It was really fun to meet Ralph and his family at the Redemption Island finale and then later at a few charity events,” he wrote.

“If you have fond memories of Ralph please post them. I have no idea about funeral arrangements or anything, but if there is an update, I will pass that on.”

May Ralph Kiser rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.