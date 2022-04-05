Star Trek: Picard Final Season Adds Next Generation's LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden

Star Trek: Picard is welcoming back more Star Trek: The Next Generation alums.

In honor of First Contact Day, Paramount+ today revealed that Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner will star alongside Stewart on the third -- and final -- season of the sci-fi hit.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3, which is already in production, will bring Picard to a definitive conclusion.

“I remember watching the premiere of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” said Terry Matalas, season three showrunner, and executive producer.

“So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise."

"It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor."

"The entire STAR TREK: PICARD team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

As revealed in the film Star Trek: First Contact, starring the aforementioned Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members, April 5, 2063, is the day that humans first make contact with Vulcans, marking a pivotal moment of exploration and acceptance in Star Trek history.

Since the film’s debut, Star Trek fans around the world celebrate First Contact Day annually on April 5.

Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on The Next Generation.

It follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Paramount+ and the producers of the series are clearly going all-out to bring this chapter to a close.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 airs Thursdays on Paramount+.

What are your thoughts on these casting additions?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

