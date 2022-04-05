Star Trek: Picard Final Season Adds Next Generation's LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden

at .

Star Trek: Picard is welcoming back more Star Trek: The Next Generation alums.

In honor of First Contact Day, Paramount+ today revealed that Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner will star alongside Stewart on the third -- and final -- season of the sci-fi hit.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3, which is already in production, will bring Picard to a definitive conclusion.

Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Patrick Stewart and LeVar Burton attend the STARZ' "Blunt Talk" series premiere

“I remember watching the premiere of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” said Terry Matalas, season three showrunner, and executive producer.

“So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise."

"It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor."

Startled - Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 1

"The entire STAR TREK: PICARD team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

As revealed in the film Star Trek: First Contact, starring the aforementioned Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members, April 5, 2063, is the day that humans first make contact with Vulcans, marking a pivotal moment of exploration and acceptance in Star Trek history.

Since the film’s debut, Star Trek fans around the world celebrate First Contact Day annually on April 5.

Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on The Next Generation.

Congratulations Are In Order - Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 1

It follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Paramount+ and the producers of the series are clearly going all-out to bring this chapter to a close.

Look Up - Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 1

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 airs Thursdays on Paramount+.

What are your thoughts on these casting additions?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

17 New Ships To Board In 2020
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Star Trek: Picard Quotes

Adam Soong: You know I'll kill you if I think you're a threat.
Q: Yes, and that's what I like about you.
Adam Soong: Who the hell are you?
Q: I am the evolution of stardust. I'm the gentle flutter of a butterfly. I am Death, Destroyer of Worlds. And I'm also a big fan of your work and a visionary who knows how important you are to the future of this planet.

We're all hostages to what we love. The only way to truly be free is to love nothing. And how meaningless would that be?

Q

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard Photos

Across Much Time and a Little Space - Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 6
Always the Gentleman - Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 6
Past and Future Picards - Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 6
Rios on Guard - Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 6
Tallinn and Rios - Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 6
Renée Picard - Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 6
  1. Star Trek: Picard
  2. Star Trek: Picard Final Season Adds Next Generation's LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden