The Goldbergs Lands Milestone Season 10 Renewal at ABC

The Goldbergs will make it to a tenth season at ABC.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Goldbergs Season 10 has officially been ordered, with star and EP Wendi McLendon-Covey signing a new deal to return.

The outlet also says that the deal includes an option for a potential 11th season, should the network and creatives want to continue on for more.

The Goldbergs currently ranks as ABC's most-watched and highest-rated comedy series, coming in at 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It also commands strong ratings growth with delayed viewing on DVR (rising to 4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating).

The Conners edges out the show's total viewer tally in Live + 7.

While the numbers always hinted at a renewal, series that are longer into their runs have more difficult negotiations for a renewal due to the rising cost of the talent and the license fee.

The series also courted controversy this season, with Jeff Garlin exiting following several complaints about his on-set behavior.

Garlin and Sony Pictures Television mutually agreed that the actor would bow out of the show, despite it not being addressed on-screen.

A body double was employed for Murray, and Garlin's face was super-imposed during post-production.

The move did not go unnoticed, with several people criticizing the handling of the situation via social media.

McLendon-Covey broke her silence on Garlin's exit in March.

“This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene,” McLendon-Covey wrote on Twitter.

"And b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We’re doing our best.”

The cast also includes Sean Giambrone (as Adam), Troy Gentile (as Barry), Hayley Orrantia (as Erica) and Sam Lerner (as Erica’s husband Geoff).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.