The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Kelly Bishop, Two More Set for Final Season Encores

The Marvelous Mrs. is coming to an end, and the show will be looking to the past when the final season gets underway.

Kelly Bishop, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph have all been confirmed as returning for the fifth season of the Prime Video dramedy.

Additionally, Peter Friedman (Succession), Chloë Kerwin (Asleep in My Palm), Austin Basis (Supernatural), Josh Grisetti (Nurse Jackie), Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building), Eddie Kaye Thomas (Scorpion), and Lucas Kavner (The Jim Jefferies Show) have all landed roles on the final season.

Prime Video, however, is keeping their roles under wraps until closer to premiere date, and given that we might be waiting a while, it makes sense.

The good news is that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 is already in production in New York.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed for its fifth and final season just before its Season 4 premiere.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement at the time.

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel‘s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.”

“This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season,” the statement continues.

“I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

The series has been a huge success since its premiere, garnering rave reviews and awards love.

The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu, and Luke Kirby.

