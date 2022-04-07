The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12: Shocking Trailer Puts Erika and Kathy on Blast

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are poised to have a lot of drama to unpack when the new season unfolds next month.

Bravo has dropped an insane trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 (premiering May 11), and it's filled with drama.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know Erika Girardi's legal troubles were a focal point of the most recent season.

Production kicked off on the new season earlier than ever to capture all of the drama as it played out.

That meant there was little to no break in-between seasons, meaning that a lot of the tension will carry over.

"The women attempt to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proves that living this large is more than meets the eye," reads Bravo's description of Season 12.

"In true Beverly Hills fashion, however, nothing can keep these ladies away from a good time."

"There is no shortage of laughs and libations, as they jet-set their way to luxury in Aspen and Punta Mita, Mexico."

One of the most shocking moments showcases the aftermath of the intruder in Dorit's home.

"After intruders break into Dorit Kemsley’s home in a traumatic and life-changing attack, she begins working through the healing process with help from her friends," Bravo teases.

"All but one, that is, whose lack of sympathy leaves ripple effects amongst the group."

The incident was well-publicized in the media, and you can see the emotional effect had on both Dorit and P.K.

Along with Dorit and Erika, all of the housewives from the previous season are set to return, including Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, and Sutton Stracke.

Diana Jenkins is a new cast member, while Garcelle's friend Sheree Zampino has landed a friend role.

Kathy Hilton will also be back, and the trailer puts her on blast for things she reportedly said about Kyle.

The series has long shown that Kathy did not want to be a part of the drama, but it looks like she's diving head-first during her second season on the show.

As for the other feuds, Sutton and Diana seemingly do not hit it off, with Sutton calling the new housewife a "soulless person."

“You need a new villain? Here I am," Diana responds in a shocking fashion.

Erika is also put in the hot seat once again, which also means she will go up against her co-stars again.

“You want to be on the side of the victims because you think it’s cool? What I’m telling you is, I don’ give a f*** about anybody else but me," Erika screams at Crystal.

Check out the full trailer below.

We’re entering our #RHOBH era!! Beverly Hills is BACK May 11th. 💎💎 Click here for more: https://t.co/MGKSgs7HaV pic.twitter.com/wwTxdc3tch — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 7, 2022

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.