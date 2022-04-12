To Tell the Truth Exclusive: The Devil is in the Details - Who is the Exorcist?

Have you ever wanted to talk with an exorcist just to see what all the fuss is about?

Of course, you have. Me too!

Well, tonight on To Tell the Truth, this week's celebrity panel gets to dive into demonic territory.

Jaleel White, Kevin Nealon, Amanda Seales

Who are the lucky celebrities on this delightfully entertaining panel?

Amanda Seales, Kevin Nealon, and Jaleel White will have the stage all to themselves.

Well, with Anthony and Mama enthusiastically supporting their wise questioning of the contestants.

Kevin Nealon Waits for an Answer

There are three (as always) possibilities, and through a series of questions, panelists ask questions to force out the liars so they can correctly identify the real exorcist.

Kevin Nealon asks some funny questions.

Does The Exorcist get it right?

Exorcist Number Two

And how much does an exorcist get paid? Are they rolling in dough, paid by hour or by the demon?

And this viewer is immediately skeptical of contestant number two with his answer to the question of what phrase is a demon most likely to say.

You'll have to tell me if you think his answer sounds realistic.

Amanda Seales Studies an Exorcist

In our exclusive clip, Jaleel White only laughs heartily at others while they ask questions, but Amanda Seales gets in a good one.

Amanda wonders where one runs into a demon, as it's highly important to her (and the rest of us) to know how to steer clear of demons at all costs.

And the contestant's answer sends chills down everyone's spine, including Mama's.

Exorcist Number One

Will they need to utilize the exorcist before the show is over?

Maybe it depends on which contestant is the actual exorcist.

Check out this exclusive clip of To Tell the Truth Season 8 Episode 6, and let me know what you think!!

In addition to the exorcist, other exciting contestants include an Irish step dancer, a record-holding bird watcher, the first pitch thrower at 24 stadiums, and a famous children’s book author.

How good are you at sussing out the truth teller from the fakes?

Try your hand tonight when you tune into To Tell the Truth tonight at 10/9c only on ABC!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.

