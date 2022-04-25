To Tell the Truth Sneak Peek: Who is the Maggot Farmer?

Are you ready for the season finale of To Tell the Truth?

If you're not, then you need to take a look at this exclusive clip because the mystery contestants sure have their hands, er, mouths full trying to prove they're telling the truth.

All we can say is they better be getting paid good money to participate!

Cynthia Erivo, Donald Faison, and Iliza Shlesinger are the celebrity guests, creating the panel that will grill contestants, two of which are lying and one who is not, to discover who is telling the truth.

Our clip finds them face-to-face with a supposed maggot farmer.

First of all, who knew that maggots could be big business?

How else would you determine who the real maggot farmer is than by asking them to take a nip of the tasty treat?

As host Anthony Anderson gingerly pushes a bowl of crispy maggots in front of the panelists, Mama interjects, "Eat it!"

Oh, she's wicked.

Two things come to mind while watching this brutal scene unfold.

First, where the heck is contestant number one, and why aren't they digging into the bowl with the others?

And the second thing that comes to mind is whether a maggot farmer would bond with the little guys, which would make eating them offputting.

Of course, it's offputting enough to consider eating them, as is seen on Shlesinger's face, all crinkled up just short of a gag reflex.

But if you had an attachment to them, it would be even worse.

What's your guess?

Does either one of the contestants look like a maggot farmer to you?

You'll can find out the answer on To Tell the Truth Season 6 Episode 8, the season finale, on ABC on Tuesday at 10/9c.

