TV Ratings: black-ish Rises With Series Finale

ABC said goodbye to black-ish Tuesday night, and the series finale got a bump in total viewers.

The hit series, which ended after eight seasons, managed 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

A retrospective special managed 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

While the parent series is over, grown-ish will continue. The series recently nabbed a Season 5 order at Freeform.

Elsewhere on ABC, Judge Steve Harvey had 3.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, down a bit week-to-week.

To Tell the Truth closed out the night at 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on NBC, This Is Us gathered some steam as it inches towards its series finale.

The highly-anticipated episode managed 4.9 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Young Rock (1.9 million/0.3 rating) dipped, while Mr. Mayor(1.6 million/0.3 rating) and New Amsterdam (3 million/0.3 rating) were both steady.

FBI (7.2 million/0.5 rating) and Most Wanted (5.1 million/0.4 rating) were both down in the demo, but International (5.8 million/0.5 rating) was steady as a rock.

FOX went with The Resident (2.9 million/0.4 rating) and Name That Tune (1.5 million/0.2 rating).

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.