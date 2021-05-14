Black-ish: Coming to an End!

We have some bittersweet news to share about one of ABC's most beloved comedies.

black-ish has been renewed for one last season at the network.

That's right, black-ish Season 8 will mark the end of the tine for Dre and Bow.

Series creator Kenya Barris shared the news on Instagram.

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” Barris shared.

“In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

"This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way."

"None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and and the World in general," the statement continued.

"All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period and especially on a network television comedy."

"Thank you to everyone who made it possible to get to this point!"

"The cast, crew, writers, directors, executives, and especially my family, who allowed me to mine so many deeply personal moments from them (many times forgetting to give them the heads up) and show them to the world," Barris added.

"Tears fill my eyes and a smile brightens my face as I say thank you to ALL of my blackish family for all you have given of yourselves," his statement concludes.

The series has birthed two spinoffs: grown-ish and mixed-ish.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr.,and Miles Brown as Jack Johnson.

The cast also includes Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.