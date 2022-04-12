Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 13

at .

Did Athena manage to save everyone?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13, Athena was put on the spot when she raced to save someone who turned the tables on her assailant.

Ravi and Buck Arrive - Tall - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Bobby and the 118 raced to rescue a novice diver who panicked while in a shark cage.

Elsewhere, Eddie reached his breaking point as Chimney returned to the 118.

What did Maggie share with Buck?

Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Faantic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

Buck: They say the only thing to fear is-
Hen: Crazy people.

You guys totally fell apart without me.

Chimney [to Hen]

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13 Photos

Hen Comforts - Regular - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13
Ravi and Buck Arrive - Tall - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13
Hen Helps - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13
Getting Ready - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13
Buck and Ravi React - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13
Just In Time - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13
  1. 9-1-1
  2. 9-1-1 Season 5
  3. 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13
  4. Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 13