Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Athena manage to save everyone?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13, Athena was put on the spot when she raced to save someone who turned the tables on her assailant.

Meanwhile, Bobby and the 118 raced to rescue a novice diver who panicked while in a shark cage.

Elsewhere, Eddie reached his breaking point as Chimney returned to the 118.

What did Maggie share with Buck?

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Faantic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.