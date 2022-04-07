Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did Maggie and Gary secure their future as a couple?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14, the pair found their way back to each other, but they had to make a plan.

Meanwhile, Regina's estranged parents reunited to support her new business.

Elsewhere, Katherine and Greta attended their high school reunion, and had to confront some deeply rooted trauma.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.