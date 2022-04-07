Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did Maggie and Gary secure their future as a couple?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14, the pair found their way back to each other, but they had to make a plan.

Social Gatherine with Greta - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Regina's estranged parents reunited to support her new business.

Elsewhere, Katherine and Greta attended their high school reunion, and had to confront some deeply rooted trauma.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

The truth is I left because your mother was having an affair.

Ron

Tyrell: Hey, I get it. I'm all about speaking truth to power, but have you thought about your friend Dre and what it could do to the black students who go there?
Rome: I'm doing this for those kids and the kids who came before me and after me so that they don't have to go through these things again. It's the right thing to do.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14

