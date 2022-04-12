A Million Little Things Round Table: Katherine's Bold Coming Out, Gary's Cancer Scare, & More!

Gary has a cancer scare, and it left us reeling!

Emotions ran during A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14 when Rome confronted his former teacher, Katherine came out to her mother, and Maggie discovered a lump on Gary's chest.

Join Christine Orlando, Laura Nowak, and Jack Ori as they discuss it all!

Discuss Rome's confrontation with his former teacher.

Christine: I was relieved that Rome got to confront the man without making him the focus of the documentary shown at the school.

As much as calling him out in such a public way would have been satisfying, it also would have given the man too much power. Rome needed to call out his former teacher in a more personal setting, and he was able to do that.

Laura: I was relieved that Rome didn't call him out publicly and, in fact, recognized his old classmate instead. The principal was ignorant and had an ego since he thought he had a part in Rome's success, so I'm relieved he told the teacher how he felt.

Jack: I thought Rome's confrontation with the teacher was one of the most powerful moments of the hour. Rome could easily have exploded at him, especially when the guy was so full of himself that he dared ask why Rome didn't thank him for being a positive influence earlier.

Instead, he just clarified how much the incident at the water fountain had affected him and how wrong the teacher's response to it had been, and I thought that was so impactful, not that that teacher is ever going to get it.

Are you shocked that Katherine came out to her mother the way she did? How do you think this will impact their relationship moving forward?

Christine: Katherine's mother would never accept Katherine being in a relationship with a woman, at least not at first, and possibly not ever.

But Katherine needs to be honest with the important people in her life, including her mother. She can't control her mother's feelings, only how she reacts to them.

Laura: I think Katherine was frustrated that her mom assumed that Greta was a bad influence on her. I love the new feisty Katherine and how she came out to her mom. They do need to have a serious talk about it, though.

Jack: Katherine's choices were to either keep living with her mother's judgmental attitudes or let her know who she really was. It was a huge step for her, and I was proud of her that she came out in such a feisty, assertive way.

I think Katherine's mother will be upset about it, but hopefully, Katherine will realize that she can't do anything about that and stand firm in her resolve to live her life openly.

What are your thoughts on Shelly and Ronald's relationship and why it really ended, and Ronald's reaction to Gina's assault?

Christine: I feel horrible for both of them. It's taken a lifetime for Shelly to be able to admit what her brother did to her. The scars from that abuse ruined her marriage and affected her entire life.

That Ronald misconstrued what was happening with Shelly is tragic. But I also understand why Ronald was furious. This was a lot to have thrown at him all at once.

Finding out a family member sexually assaulted his daughter and that he possibly could have stopped it if he had the information about Shelly's abuse that's going to take him a while to process.

Laura: As Christine mentioned, I also feel horrible for both of them. It seemed that Ronald felt compassion towards Shelly until he learned her brother assaulted Regina too. That was a lot to process.

I understand why he lashed out. He wasn't there to protect his daughter, and she was there. Hopefully, in time, they can heal as a family.

Jack: What a heartbreaking situation! If only Shelly had been able to tell Ron the truth, they might not have broken up. Shelly's admission now has to have left Ron reeling.

I liked how he tried to be compassionate, but he couldn't keep it together once he learned Gina had been assaulted too. It's going to take time for him to process all of this.

Hopefully, eventually, knowing the truth will lead to healing for everyone, but Ron's not there yet and won't be for a while.

How do you feel about Maggie and Gary potentially starting a family?

Christine: I love it, but not right this minute. They need to figure out who they are as a couple once again because they've both changed in the time they've been apart.

But I do believe they'll be wonderful parents when it does happen.

Laura: I'd love to see them as parents. Gary is so good with kids, but I do think I'd like to see them more as a couple first.

Jack: I agree with Christine. They just got back together. They need time to re-establish themselves as a couple and figure out who they are and how to make it work this time before they're ready to have kids.

Gary is facing another cancer scare. React.

Christine: It was a twist I didn't see coming. We've always worried about Maggie, but it's easy to forget that Gary is also a cancer survivor. As much as I don't want Gary's cancer to have returned, I do appreciate Maggie being able to be there for Gary this time.

Laura: I'm hoping it's a benign lump. Starting a story like this so late in the game gives me hope it may not be the "final" season after all. Up until now, everything seemed like it was being resolved. Now we're being thrown a curveball.

Jack: I hope it's benign! It was a scary moment, and as Christine said, it's easy to forget that Gary is a cancer survivor too. After going through a whole season of Maggie's chemo in A Million Little Things Season 2, I can't imagine we'd go down this path with Gary. I hope I'm right about that.

What was your favorite moment from the hour? Is there anything else you'd like to address?

Christine: I appreciated how Ronald and Shelly got along one minute, and then one wrong word led them back to arguing and ripping open old wounds. I've seen that happen with more than one divorced couple, which was very realistic.

Laura: I agree with Christine. While it was minor, I appreciated seeing Danny and Eddie bond about being different. How long can we keep Danny?

Jack: Danny and Eddie won the night for me.

My other favorite scene was Katherine's scene with Theo before she left for the reunion. It felt very natural, and I loved that Theo has such big dreams... but also needs to learn his fractions!

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics! Sound off below!

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays on ABC.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.