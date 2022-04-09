Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 18

Did Frank manage to switch things up?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18, a Marine veteran, who became a local celebrity, asked him to change the NYPD recruitment age.

Digging for the Truth - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Erin had an awkward encounter with an old law school rival, which paved the way for her to make a big decision.

Elsewhere, Jamie was torn over whether to report a sergeant close to Eddie for punching a fellow officer.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18 Online

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18 Quotes

Jamie: I just watched you assault another officer. You'd better have a good explanation.
Cop: With all due respect, stay out of it, Sergeant.

As a public defender, I protect the people who your office runs over with the freight train of justice.

Michael

Erin is Worried - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
Digging for the Truth - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
Glad to Help - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
Mulling Over an Exception - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
Frank Considers A Request - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
Wrongful Conviction / Tall - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
