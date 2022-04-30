Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did the sisters manage to work well apart from one another?

On Charmed (2018) Season 4 Episode 7, the magic intensified as the sisters went off on their own missions.

With the new threat inspired by the Tallyman, there was a nod to the past as more details came to light.

Meanwhile, Mel needed Jordan's help healing a creature she had a deep emotional connection with.

