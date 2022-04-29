Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 19

Did Webb find the missing money?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 19, millions of dollars went missing from an account.

As Stabler and Donnelly worked to find the thief, Webb had to make a decision.

Meanwhile, the task force had an opportunity to nail down both Webb and the Brotherhood.

Elsewhere, Bell had to face the toll her job was taking on her marriage.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.