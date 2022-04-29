Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 19

Did Benson find out the truth?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19, Garland dropped a bombshell when he asked her to reopen a missing persons case he worked on as a rookie officer.

Remains are Found - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19

Meanwhile, a victim in one of Carisi's recent cases got arrested, leading to a big turn of events that put careers on the line.

Elsewhere, Rollins worked a complicated case.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19 Quotes

Rollins: So after 9/11, the case was put on the back burner?
Cop: More like pushed off the stove. There were cases before and after, but during? There were so many tragedies that just got forgotten about.

We just got back from a week in Orlando. Made me long for the days of Com Stad meetings.

Garland

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19 Photos

Asking for Help - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19
Carisi's Victim Is Arrested - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19
Remains are Found - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19
Reopening a Cold Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19
Garland Returns - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19
A Victim is Arrested - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 19
