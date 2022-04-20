Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Did a night of team-building prove to be what the team needed?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 16, a night of karaoke and drinking helped some friendships but hindered some others.

Late Nights and Hungover Mornings -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Iggy helped a mysterious patient who wanted to confront a past trauma.

Elsewhere, Reynolds and Dr. Malvo discussed their future as Leyla gave Bloom some bad news.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 16 Online

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Lauren: How much longer?
Casey: What?
Lauren: How much longer am I going to be in the dog house? A month? A year? Give me a ballpark figure? Casey: Can we not do this here?
Lauren: I screwed up, okay? I know that I screwed up. But I'm doing everything I can to make it right. You know I am. I lost everything. Leyla, my job, my best friend. I'm a shell of a person now, is that not penance enough?
Casey: No it's not.
Lauren: Why?
Casey: Because honor matters.

Floyd: How are you not nauseous and dying?
Max: Well, I get English tolerance now, more than anything, I got the greatest hangover cure, purpose.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 16

