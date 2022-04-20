Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Did a night of team-building prove to be what the team needed?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 16, a night of karaoke and drinking helped some friendships but hindered some others.

Meanwhile, Iggy helped a mysterious patient who wanted to confront a past trauma.

Elsewhere, Reynolds and Dr. Malvo discussed their future as Leyla gave Bloom some bad news.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.