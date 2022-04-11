Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Who put the hit out on Tommy?

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9 went through the list of suspects to give a clearer picture of what really happened.

As more details came to light, Tommy realized he needed a team in his inner circle to keep him safe at all times.

Elsewhere, more details about the new drugs in town left people shocked.

Use the video above to watch Power Book IV: Force online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.