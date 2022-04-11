Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Who put the hit out on Tommy?

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9 went through the list of suspects to give a clearer picture of what really happened.

As more details came to light, Tommy realized he needed a team in his inner circle to keep him safe at all times.

Elsewhere, more details about the new drugs in town left people shocked.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

Claudia: I can't believe Gloria's dead.
Walter: It's a fucking tragedy.
Claudia: He really loved her, Da.
Walter: I know that.

Tommy: You like the smartest kid I ever seen. Know I used to know somebody like you once. Yeah, could do figures in his head. Always buried in a book.
D-Mac: Word. What he do?
Tommy: Same shit I do. Now he dead.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Claudia Thinks - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9
Liliana Smirks - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9
D- Mac Works - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9
Dazed Vic - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9
Caught Off Guard - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9
Tommy Facing Off - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 9
