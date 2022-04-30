Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 18

Did Red find his old friend?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 18, he set off on a mission when one of his associates did not check in.

Kate's Friend - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 18

Meanwhile, The Task Force hunted down a criminal dealing in illegal psychedelics.

As the team closed in, there was a sea change when someone wanted to switch up the approach.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 18 Quotes

Harold: Have you thought anymore about giving [Aram] another chance?
Red: I have. And I'm sorry, Harold, but I just don't trust him. He's simply wound too tight.

Red: I should have called.
Maureen: You should have. But I wouldn't have answered, mostly because I don't have a phone.

