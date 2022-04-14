Watch The Flash Online: Season 8 Episode 11

Did Barry and Chester find out the truth about the Black Flame?

On The Flash Season 8 Episode 11, the pair joined forces to prevent the villain from hurting anyone else.

Meanwhile, Caitlin decided to handle a situation of her own, possibly putting more innocent lives on the line.

Elsewhere, the case Iris was working had severe ramifications for a friendship.

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.