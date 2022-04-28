Watch The Flash Online: Season 8 Episode 12

Did Joe manage to take down the new Meta?

The Flash Season 8 Episode 12 kicked off with a shocking return as Iris dropped a bombshell about what happened.

Cecille stepped in to help track down a mass murderer with an agenda against someone on the team.

Elsewhere, Killer Frost got a blast from the past in the form of her ex-husband.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.