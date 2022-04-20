Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 13

How did the Pearsons feel about all the changes?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 13, even more changes were afoot as the family assembled for Kate's wedding.

Karoake Night - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12

It became apparent that there was more to the story for Toby as he moved on with someone else.

Elsewhere, Rebecca found herself in a very different mindset after learning something about her past.

Watch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 13 Online

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

Madison: Kevin couldn't have dressed the kids while we were out?
Beth: I will leave him a penis picture as punishment.

Randall:: You excited for Kate's wedding, Mom?
Rebecca: Oh yes. I just can't wait for your father to get here.
Randall: What?
Miguel: Never mind. Oh, and I wouldn't knock yourself out about the medications. Her regime is constantly changing.
Randall: I guess with the Senate campaign and everything I've missed a few things.

