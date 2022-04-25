Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 8

How did the festival wind down?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 8, the residents of Hope Valley continued to have fun as some big changes were announced for the town.

However, an unwelcome visitor left everyone pondering how much things would change, and more importantly, whether everyone would still have a home.

Who managed to break the ice in the best possible way?

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more! Sheldon and Bull

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.