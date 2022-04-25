Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 8

at .

How did the festival wind down?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 8, the residents of Hope Valley continued to have fun as some big changes were announced for the town.

Jack is the Cutest! - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 8

However, an unwelcome visitor left everyone pondering how much things would change, and more importantly, whether everyone would still have a home.

Who managed to break the ice in the best possible way?

Watch When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 8 Online

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 8 Quotes

Nathan: Who is he? If he's not your husband, who is he?
Mei: I apprenticed at Jeffrey's pharmacy while I was in school, and everything was fine. Then, after graduation, he offered me a job. But it wasn't long before Jeffrey wanted more than just a friendship. When I refused, eventually, he began telling people that he proposed. And later that we eloped and got married. When Jeffrey learned I was looking for another job, things only got worse.
Nathan: So you were never engaged?
Mei [shakes her head negative]: I never had feelings for him. I'm sorry I was so secretive when I first came to town. I should never have let things get so out of hand.

Jeffrey: I don't mean to interrupt.
Nathan: Oh, you're way past interrupting.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 8

