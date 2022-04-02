What to Watch: Elite, iCarly, The Hardy Boys

We may be approaching the end of the TV season, but there's plenty to watch.

All eyes will likely be on streaming this coming week, thanks to the returns of Elite, iCarly, and The Hardy Boys,

Scroll down to find out what you should be watching!

Saturday, April 2

8/7c Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die (Lifetime)

Oh, this film is to die for, and yes, that’s a play on words too.

With a star-studded cast, including Toni Braxton and Eddie Cibrian, and executive-produced by Toni Braxton, this murder-mystery will have you on the edge of your seat.

A book club comprised of folks with shady pasts and former criminals is all well and good until one of their own ends up dead and everyone’s a suspect. But whodunnit? Tune in to find out!

10/9c Fatal Fandom (Lifetime)

We know all too well that some fandoms can be toxic and rabid, but fatal? Well, that’s a whole other level unlocked. Charley Rose, Glee’s Heather Morris, and Pete Ploszek star in this bodyguard gone wrong thriller.

Pop star Eden Chase enlists security from a body guard after she was kidnapped by a crazed fan, but it turns out her bodyguard is suspect, too.

Sunday, April 3

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Mr. Landis is still milling about Hope Valley with Elizabeth’s certification on his mind, but there are others affected by his actions, and they hope to change Landis’s mind.

Have you ever wondered how a worldly fellow like Lucas has managed to stay in Hope Valley? It’s a subject of conversation this week.

And is Lee and Rosemary’s marriage losing its spark? Rosemary sure thinks so.

8/7c Killing Eve (BBC America)

Eve and Villanelle reunite before pursuing their own missions, which leads Villanelle to another assassin in The Twelve.

Eve moves closer to achieving her revenge mission. Carolyn faces a ghost from her past.

Will these women be able to take down The Twelve without losing their lives?

9/8c Outlander (Starz)

Jamie is forced to toe the political line between loyalists and rebels despite knowing the outcome of the impending war, and he gets to speak about the importance of liberty to great effect.

Meanwhile, Roger empathizes with a young widow on the Ridge and is forced to take a step back from helping her after it appears she feels more for him than friendship.

Things are really heating up!

9/8c FROM (Epix)

All hell is about to break loose.

While there appears to be a breach at Colony House, back in town, Boyd has some interesting questions for Khatri.

Who will survive the night? This is an episode you will not want to miss.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Just in time to celebrate the series getting renewed, we have a brand-new episode of The Rookie, and it promises to be an exciting affair that will have fans talking!

Nolan responds to a heartbreaking call that ends in tragedy, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel when the heart of the person he lost in the field is set to go into a young woman who was on the transplant list.

But all hell breaks loose when a man hacks into the hospital and holds it hostage until that heart goes into his wife instead!

Monday, April 4

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Watch out, Allie!

Now that she knows the Devil’s possessed her twin brother, that SHOULD be the beginning of the end of the possession story, right?

Wrong. The Devil is going to jump into her and wreak more havoc, starting with being cold to Chanel.

Poor Johnny will be dragged off to the Dimera Crypt so that he can’t tell the Devil’s secret now that he’s back to himself, but how long will it be before Chanel is reunited with him? And will Tripp end up being the one to exorcise Allie? 9/8c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Good Doctor takes on biohacking!

When Shaun has to treat a patient who has an infection thanks to surgically inserted technology, how will he and the rest of the staff respond?

And will Andrews continue to be persona non grata, or will he finally begin to rebuild bridges with his staff now that Salen has been gone a while?

Tuesday, April 5

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Protect Gigi’s bestie at all costs!

A simple play date with Gigi and her friend takes a terrifying turn when her friend’s stomach ache evolves into something more serious, and Conrad and Billie race to get to the bottom of it.

Elsewhere, Vicki Lawrence guest-stars, and Devon takes some interns to a senior facility.

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

This is THE week, y’all. The week that Toby and Kate’s marriage reaches its breaking point, that is.

You might have thought that already happened when Kate and Toby butted heads over her refusal to move to San Francisco, but that was only the beginning.

Their marital woes appear to take a toll on little Jack now, to the point that he’s turning to Grandma Rebecca for comfort… and wandering off by himself.

How does this happen? Does Rebecca have an Alzheimers moment that allows him to escape? And will this end with him burning himself on the smoker Toby insisted on ordering? After all, we already know that that was the last straw for Toby and Kate’s marriage.

Wednesday, April 6

The Hardy Boys (Hulu)

The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects.

In Season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work.

But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister.

The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can't trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Med is back, and it doesn’t waste any time!

Scott’s worlds collide further when two rival gang members land at the hospital, determined to kill one another, and he has to report it to his undercover contact.

Meanwhile, expect to need tissues to get through the hour when Will and Dr. Charles work with a teenage cancer patient.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Mariana’s worlds collide, and it gets hella awkward when Revitalize, FCG, and Evan are all together at a pitch to another company.

She fears her balancing act will catch up to her as she tries to figure out if Liza remains suspicious of her after everything.

Yes, Mariana’s double spy bit continues!

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Maggie comes to grips with the fact that she wants a child and has little time to do it after a consultation with her doctor. However, it’s at the same time when Gary is questioning if fatherhood could ever be for him after how he’s handled things with the Dixon children.

Will this be an obstacle for the newly reunited couple?

Meanwhile, Tyrell tries to get Rome to reconsider his plan to expose his former dean’s racism publicly amid showcasing his documentary.

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

And Chicago P. D. is back with another pulse-pounding character-centric hour!

Ruzek goes undercover to find a family friend’s missing daughter, but it leads him and the team to a drug ring.

But most distubingly, to save a life, Ruzek consumes some opiates and has a terrifying reaction. It’s a must-see hour!

Thursday, April 7

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Things are really cooking now in the City of Angels. With the minutes ticking down towards the time fissure, Picard and his team pull out all the stops to ensure Renée’s participation in the Europa mission.

Working against them is some version of Q and his henchman, Dr. Adam Soong.

Complicating matters is the Borg queen in a Jurati-shaped bottle. Pull that cork, and ANYTHING could happen!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Who isn’t still reeling from the latest installment? Well, things will only get more intense when the hour picks up where things left off with Andy running for her life after defending herself against Jeremy’s sexual assault.

Andy must deal with the aftermath of yet another trauma when they must determine what will happen to her while her attacker is fighting for his life.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

In another ripped-from-the-headlines case, Law & Order takes on the question of whether free speech goes too far. When incideniary and untrue social media leads to murder, Price is ready to present the case that the author is responsible. But will that fly, considering First Amendment protections?

9/8c Law & Order: SVU

SVU is back, and they are going back to their roots, in Valasco’s case literally.

The newest member of the squad asks Benson to look into the case of three girls who were trafficked from his hometown to New York City. Will the complicated case end in tragedy after an officer is shot?

9/8c Legacies (CW)

The Super Squad comes together to test their abilities with Vardemus’ help.

With Hope’s humanity lurking, she experiences some unsettling vivid dreams.

Landon continues to search for peace.

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The drama continues when Bailey is reeling from the news that they may shut down their residency program. The Accrediation department makes the rounds to determine the future of the program, but it may all fall through if Mer reveals that she’s leaving for Minnesota.

And the stress may literally give Bailey a heart attack!

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Captain Cragen is back, along with the long-awaited next installment of the newest Law & Order series.

When Stabler learns that his father may not have been the hero he always thought he was, he turns to his old commander to help him get to the truth.

Meanwhile, the net grows tighter around the Brotherhood as a source gives the team more proof that Donnelly is dirty, and Bell and Nova’s worlds overlap.

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

How is Jenny going to get herself out of this one?

With a looming Dhruv, Jenny has to figure out a way out of the trouble she finds herself in with the Bhullar’s before it’s too late.

Elsewhere, Cassie comes back and is ready to start anew, but is it too late to pick things back up with Mark?

Friday, April 8

Severance (Apple TV+)

On the season finale of Severance, the Innies get more than they bargained for as they pursue their mission.

How will Mark navigate his Outie’s family life? Does Irving know more than he’s letting on? And who exactly is Helly R.?

It’s a tense and thrilling end to this season of the unique, peculiar drama that is Severance. Don’t miss it!

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Solomon deals with the downfall of his decision.

Sunja deals with segregation in Japan, as she welcomes her child into the world.

Grandma Sunja goes on an emotional journey.

Elite (Netflix)

The students of Las Encinas have more secrets than ever, and with the mysterious discovery of a dead body, there's so much more drama on the horizon.

We have new cast members, but many of their storylines will be tied to the existing characters.

Check out the trailer below.

iCarly (Paramount+)

The series picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel.

Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

Frank faces one of his most thorny dilemmas yet when a veteran who is getting media praise for saving a child’s life wants to join the force… even though he’s too old to be recruited.

Meanwhile, Jamie faces a dilemma when he doesn’t know whether to report a sergeant who is close to Eddie for inappropriate behavior.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.