A Million Little Things Round Table: Will Vali Drive a Wedge Between Tyrell and The Howards?

Did Anna really kill Peter?

We're back to asking that questions, thanks to Kai's revelation onA Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 19. We also speculate about what's in store for the season finale.

Join Christine Orlando, Laura Nowak, and Jack Ori as they discuss the penultimate episode of the season.

Are you concerned that Tyrell is allowing Vali to influence him too much? Why do you think he no longer wants to go to Yale now?

Christine: Yes! He's dreamed of going to Yale. A few weeks ago, no other school would do, and now he's decided he's not going?!?

My guess is that Vali doesn't want him to leave her, so she's convinced him not to go.

I don't know which is worse. That Vali appears to be actively trying to isolate Tyrell from the people who love him and get him to ditch his dreams, or that Tyrell seems willing to let her do it.

Laura: Yes! I know first love can be intoxicating, but Tyrell has dreamed of Yale his entire life. It's also concerning that he must know these choices are wrong if he's hiding them from Gina and Rome instead of discussing them with them.

Jack: I'm very concerned about this.

In the best case, he's decided he doesn't want to be apart from Vali, but the fact that she felt emboldened to tell Gina that Gina only thought she was Tyrell's foster mom disturbed me, as did Tyrell not wanting to wear a tie until Vali said she liked it.

Alarm bells have been going off about this relationship for me since that moment.

Katherine loves and chooses Greta, but now they're broken up. Discuss.

Christine: I hate it, but it might be for the best. Katherine lied to Greta and flirted with the idea of getting together with Shanice.

And Greta appears to be emotionally still tied to her ex. That says that neither of them is ready to dive into a serious relationship with one another. Perhaps they each need some time to work out their issues separately.

But I feel sorry for Theo. It's hard for a kid his age to get attached to his parent's significant others and then lose them... and it looks like that might happen with Anna.

Laura: I hate it too, but I agree with Christine that they both have undiminished emotional connections with their exes. I'm also concerned for Theo. He'd gotten close to Greta, and he'd finally gotten used to the divorce. It will be rough for him.

Jack: I agree with the above. I think Greta was honest when she said she had just got divorced, so this wasn't the right time for her. I feel so bad for Theo. He's looking forward to Greta coming back, which may never happen now.

Were you surprised to learn Maddox's parents consisted of Rome's school bully? Will Rome have to leave the school?

Christine: A little surprised, but it was good to hear the man apologize for what he did to Rome as a teenager. He clearly remembered the incident, and it bothered him, so at least there's that.

But I wish Rome had chosen his words more carefully when speaking to Maddox's parents. Yes, he needs to respect who Maddox is, but right now, Maddox is a teenager who is legally bound to his parents.

If Rome thought that using the correct pronouns and talking about providing a safe space would work like some magic wand making Maddox's parents suddenly transform into accepting individuals, he was naive.

I wish Rome would have reached out to Maggie before speaking with the parents. Their acceptance won't happen overnight. At best, it will occur in small increments.

Unfortunately, Rome's tactics backfired in a big way for him and Maddox, and they could both pay the price.

Laura: Part of me wondered if Maddox's dad's apology was an act. I guess I'm a cynic, especially when he seemed to blame Rome and his class for Maddox coming out. I realize Rome may have come on a bit strong, but Maddox's parents' reaction did not sit well with me.

Jack: I thought Clark's apology was sincere, but I'm not sure that his disdain for Rome is really over either.

I also agree that Rome should have spoken to Maggie or a school counselor before speaking to Maddox's parents. Right now, they are not ready to accept Maddox's gender identity. That could change over time.

Rome's insistence on going further than they wanted convinced them that he put ideas in Maddox's head.

It would have been much better not to use Maddox's chosen name and pronouns around these parents. If he felt uncomfortable about the pronoun, he could have just stuck to saying "Madison."

Eventually, maybe the parents would have become willing to consider that this is something real. It's not easy to do when you know that's not how someone identifies, but you have to meet parents where they're at if you want to encourage acceptance.

What's your reaction to Kai stating that things were different for her because she and Peter were in love?

Christine: Ugh. I have little doubt that Peter could manipulate the young woman into believing he was in love with her and then pull back and pretend it never happened to protect himself. That wasn't his exact pattern with the other girls, but he could have taken things farther with Kai.

Laura: Again, Peter is a smarmy jerk. I'm sure he could manipulate her into thinking they were dating and then crush her. It wasn't the same thing, but he was a predator.

Jack: Ugh. I'm not surprised Peter manipulated Kai that way.

Remember when Sophie sent him the photo of her in a revealing outfit, and he texted back that it was inappropriate? That's exactly how he reacted when Kai brought her friends to meet him.

He was manipulating Kai just like he manipulated everyone else, and now she's confused about what was happening.

Kai saw Anna enter Peter's home the night of his death. What are your thoughts, and how would you feel if Anna really did kill Peter?

Christine: I'm heartbroken for Eddie if Anna is lying to him once again. Anna was possibly so drunk she doesn't remember the events, but she didn't appear to be that inebriated when Kai saw her enter Peter's house.

But is Kai telling the truth? Could Kai have killed Peter and is trying to blame Anna? Was one of them arguing with Peter and he fell down the stairs? Or could the woman Peter took on that date has been a part of this?

I don't know, but I hope we find out soon. I don't have high hopes for Anna's future with Eddie.

Laura: Part of me doesn't blame Anna for wanting to hurt Peter, just like I felt that way with Gary last season. He's hurt so many young women.

However, I'd be concerned for Eddie and Sophie if she did kill Peter. Both of them have come to terms and started healing. I don't think either would recover from more lies.

Jack: What everyone else said. I am mildly curious about what really went down that night, but I'm more concerned for Eddie once this truth comes out than anything else.

Maggie and Gary only have one viable embryo. React.

Christine: Well, it only takes one to make a baby. Obviously, their odds could be better, but I'm hoping we get to see them start a family next season. These two deserve all the joy they can get.

Laura: More than one would have been ideal, but it only takes one. I pray they get their miracle baby.

Jack: Hopefully, the one viable embryo becomes a baby. Just because there's only one doesn't mean it won't take.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Christine: The look on Regina's face when Vali belittled her as Tyrell's foster mom. Not that I'm pro-Vali. I'm just looking forward to how Regina deals with this girl challenging her family.

Laura: I loved seeing Carter again and how he kept bringing her info on Shanice. He has always been her biggest supporter, and their interactions are so fun.

Jack: I was glad that Sophie and Kai talked, and Kai began to open up to Sophie about what had happened. While I don't trust Kai, I also think she needs a friend, and Sophie is someone who might be that friend.

What would you like to see in the finale?

Christine: I'm hoping Tyrell comes to his senses and dumps Vali, although that's a long shot. I'd like to see Maggie find out she's pregnant because they deserve some happiness after all she and Gary have endured.

And I'm curious to learn who killed Peter, even if it means the end of Eddie and Anna.

Laura: I'd like Regina and Rome to figure out why Tyrell changed his mind about Yale; I'd like to see where Katherine is going with her dating life. I want Maggie to find out she's pregnant and, yes, find out who killed Peter.

Jack: I also hope Maggie turns out to be pregnant and that Rome and Regina find out what's going with Tyrell. I also hope someone puts Vali in her place. And finally, I hope we find out the truth about who killed Peter.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Do you agree with us? Do you disagree? Sound off below.

The season finale of A Million Little Things airs Wednesday on ABC.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.