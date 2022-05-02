All Rise Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed!

Judge Lola Carmichael's court will be back in session this summer on OWN.

The cabler revealed Monday that All Rise Season 3 -- its first season on the network -- will touch down Tuesday, June 7, at 8/7c.

The series follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.

Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez,J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer‘Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

All Rise Season 3 picks up six months after the events of All Rise Season 2, on “the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice,” according to OWN.

"All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement when the show secured a pickup.

“A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence." "We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Warners president Brett Paul.

“Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast."

"We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

