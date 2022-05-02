All Rise Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed!

at .

Judge Lola Carmichael's court will be back in session this summer on OWN.

The cabler revealed Monday that All Rise Season 3 -- its first season on the network -- will touch down Tuesday, June 7, at 8/7c.

The series follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.

Lola Fights for the Truth - All Rise Season 1 Episode 2

Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez,J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer‘Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

All Rise Season 3 picks up six months after the events of All Rise Season 2, on “the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice,” according to OWN.

A Different Way of Doing Things - All Rise Season 1 Episode 4

"All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement when the show secured a pickup.

“A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence." "We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Warners president Brett Paul.

“Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast."

Career Advice - All Rise Season 1 Episode 4

"We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

What are your thoughts on the premiere, and switch to OWN?

Hit the comments below.

Why Aren’t You Watching These (Excellent) Shows?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

All Rise Quotes

Sherri: Your honor?
Lola: This is a big moment for me. I just want to be present for it.

Mark: Your honor? Your Honor? Lola? I know you're up here. Why does it always have to be the top floor?
Lola: Because I don't want anyone to find me.
Mark: I told you to be sphinx-like.
Lola: I can't talk about my case.
Mark: It's okay. Lots of other people are.
Lola: Thanks a lot.
Mark: The sphinx has survived for 4500 years by silently staring down the enemy and then asking the right questions.
Lola: She wasn't dealing with LAPD and... I can't talk about it. It's just that... up on that bench, in this thing, everything is different. And that detective, I need to make a difference, but I can't tell if this is the battle, or this is the war.
Mark: What can I do?
Lola: Visit me at traffic court in Palmdale.
Mark: Never gonna happen.

All Rise

All Rise Photos

Media in the Courtroom - All Rise
A High-Profile Murder Case - All Rise
Turning the Testimony - All Rise
Lola Is Conflicted - All Rise
Lola Returns - All Rise
Lola Helps Ness - All Rise
  1. All Rise
  2. All Rise Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed!