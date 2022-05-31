Big Brother 24 & The Challenge: USA Get Summer Premiere Dates at CBS

CBS is the destination for competitive reality TV this summer.

The broadcast network on Tuesday confirmed that Big Brother Season 24 and The Challenge: USA will receieve their highly-anticipated premieres on Wednesday, July 6.

Big Brother opens the night with a 90-minute episode (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), followed by the 90-minute premiere of one of the world’s most popular competition series, The Challenge: USA (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Both shows will also be available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions, The Challenge: USA inaugural broadcast on CBS further underscores Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.

MTV’s The Challenge was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998 and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television.

Produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America, Big Brother kicks off season 24 as a group of all-new Houseguests move into the Big Brother House.

Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of new and unique twists and turns to challenge the Houseguests.

Following the premiere, the series will air Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions, and Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

The Challenge: USA, meanwhile, brings together fan favorites from CBS’ reality shows, including Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island, to compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves.

Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the show will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

In addition to the $500,000 prize, the cast of The Challenge: USA will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (working title) that will stream on Paramount+.

T.J. Lavin serves as host.

What are your thoughts on the double-pump of reality TV?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.