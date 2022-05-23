Chicago Fire: Jesse Spencer Returns as Casey in Season Finale Promo

He's back!

Jesse Spencer makes a triumphant return on Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 22, and we could not be more excited.

What brings Casey back to Chicago, you ask?

His best friend's wedding!

Indeed, Jesse is back for the nuptials of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

"The big wedding day arrives and Firehouse 51 welcomes Casey back to celebrate the joyous occasion," reads the official logline.

"Emma’s plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end."

Fans will be happy to know that we will be getting some scenes with Casey and Brett (Kara Kilmer).

If you watch Chicago Fire online, you know they've been traveling a very different road with their relationship.

There's no telling what will happen with them, but they look happy on the official stills for the episode.

TV Line broke the news of Spencer's return to the series after exiting earlier in the season.

“We pretty much begged him, pleaded and offered him the moon so that he would come back and do the finale. But he’s the greatest and he was in even before we started all of that,” co-showrunner Derek Haas told the outlet.

“The character pledged he would be best man at Severide’s wedding. We’re so grateful to [Jesse] that he would come back and honor that pledge.”

When Spencer exited the series, he opened up about doing TV for a long time.

“I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television,” Spencer said during a Zoom press conference in October.

“I called [showrunner] Derek [Haas] and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes."

"It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments.

The series airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.