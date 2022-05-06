Cobra Kai Season 5: Premiere Date, Trailer Unveiled!

Are you ready to get back in the dojo?

Netflix surprised Cobra Kai fans Thursday in Los Angeles at Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass with a first look teaser for the upcoming fifth season.

This one-night-only celebration marked Night 7 of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival and brought together cast and producers for exclusive conversations, live performances, and surprise guest appearances.

Cobra Kai Season 5 is officially set to premiere globally on September 9, only on Netflix.

Here's the official logline:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town.

With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene).

The cast is rounded out by Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese).

Also starring Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

The first four seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix.

The series was a huge success when it launched as a Youtube original, but the move to Netflix has undoubtedly propelled it to stratospheric heights.

Check out the new trailer below

Are you ready for more?

