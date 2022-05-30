Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 5-30-22: Sarah Forgives Xander!

It may be one of the shortest weeks in Days of Our Lives history, but it looks like it's going to be action-packed. Yep, Days of Our Lives only airs for two days during the week of 5-30-22. But somehow, it will squeeze in Sarah forgiving Xander, more Jan/Shawn/Belle/EJ drama, and a new storyline for Chad and Abigail. Xarah fans have been frustrated with Sarah's much-hyped return. She's spent most of it thinking she's someone else -- first Renee Dumond, and then a seven-year-old version of herself who had a crush on "neighbor boy" Eric. It looked like we were in for a repeat of the Ciara amnesia storyline, with Sarah having to relive the loss of her baby and her anger toward Xander over switching dead Mickey and alive Rachel. Nobody wanted six months of that! Fortunately, it looks like this story will be far, far shorter-lived than that. According to the spoiler video, Sarah is already ready to forgive Xander. It all takes place at the Salem graveyard. Fortunately, the Devil is gone and can't raise Charlie Dale or any other troublemaker from the dead again. Instead, something much sweeter is going to happen. According to spoilers, when Xander takes Sarah to the graveyard to mourn little Mickey, his attention to the baby's grave all this time wins her over. He's been bringing flowers regularly in Sarah's absence and mourning the step-daughter he never got to know, prompting Sarah to forgive him. But could it be more than that? Could the flower-laden gravestone trigger Sarah's lost memories? That would be a nice payoff for the months Xarah fans have had to endure of Sarah's amnesia. There's a lot more going on on Days of Our Lives during this two-day week! Please scroll down to check out all of our spoiler photos.

Will urges Sonny to report Leo to the police.

I'm glad Will is taking this seriously. Days of Our Lives has a poor track record with these drugged guy storylines, often turning them into a matter of the victim having to prove he didn't cheat.

Whether or not Leo raped Sonny, this is still a type of sexual assault, and it should be treated as such.

Both Victor and Will think Sonny should go to the police, but will he? Nobody in Salem ever does that when they could take matters into their own hands instead.

Someone catches Belle and EJ sharing a kiss.

According to spoilers, it's Chad.

It could be worse. Jan or some idiot loyal to her could be the one who walked in on Belle and EJ, and Jan wouldn't hesitate to use it to drive Shawn and Belle even further apart.

Chad'll probably keep this secret, though I wouldn't be surprised if he told Abigail. Either way, this is going to get back to Shawn eventually. Why can't the writers ever think of any story for Shelle other than Belle cheating on Shawn while having marital problems?

Abigail asks Chad if he wants to have another child.

Chad has a lot on his mind, with the failed bid to get re-hired as the Dimera Enterprises CEO, his guilt over helping frame EJ for Sami's kidnapping, and now his discovery that Belle and EJ kissed.

All that stress can't be good for his relationship with the two kids he already has, never mind a pregnant wife or a new baby.

This doesn't seem like the right time, though it would bring Jack and Jennifer back to Salem, so there's that.

Xander and Sarah have an emotional breakthrough.

As discussed above, this happens while the two are visiting Mickey's grave.

It's not entirely unsurprising. After talking to Eric, Sarah seemed to soften toward Xander.

Let's hope Sarah's forgiveness is so big and emotional that it makes the months of amnesia worth it.

Belle wants Shawn to sign a separation agreement.

Belle SHOULD be filing that termination of parental rights motion she threatened Jan with.

Her marriage is a mess, but that's partially her own doing. Why is she letting Jan push her buttons like this?

Shawn may not know about the kiss with EJ yet, but he has his suspicions. Spoilers say that he assumes EJ is behind this. But will he ever realize that his naivety with Jan is also partially to blame?

Nicole encourages EJ to pursue Belle.

If EJ pursues Belle, that's one less problem for Nicole. She's already torn between Rafe and Eric and doesn't need to consider trying again with EJ too!

Nicole may not be the best person to give him love advice, though, considering her tendency to jump from one guy to another, often without ending the previous relationship first.

Still, Nicole and EJ's friendship is enjoyable -- as long as they keep it strictly platonic. These scenes should be fun.

Jan seeks Marlena's help.

The last time Jan tried that, Marlena soundly rebuffed her.

Will she do it again, or will Jan be able to manipulate Salem's (allegedly) best psychiatrist?

And what does Jan want with Marlena, anyway? Other than using her to irritate Belle, that is.

Ciara has a special request for Rafe.

Is Ciara going to ask Rafe to be baby Bo's godfather?

Other than that, I can't imagine what this request might be, though maybe she wants him to see if Clyde is really on the up-and-up.

Then again, Rafe is supposedly still close to Hope off-screen, so maybe she thinks he can convince Hope to come home.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Hit that big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know what you're most looking forward to!

Eager to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives? Check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch online on Peacock TV on weeknights after 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST. During the week of 5-30-22, Days of Our Lives will only air on May 31 and June 1.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.