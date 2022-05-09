Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 5-09-22: TR Gets Violent!

It's an exciting week in Salem as a major story comes to a violent climax. Paulina quickly fell into TR's trap again despite having hidden her daughter from him for over thirty years. But karma's coming for TR on Days of Our Lives during the week of 5-09-22. According to spoilers, he will meet a grisly end at that same daughter's hands. While William Christian plays a fantastic villain. TR goes from charming, suave businessman to cold, calculating abuser and back again in the blink of an eye. Will anyone be sorry that this character is gone? According to the spoiler video, TR loses control and hits Abe, leaving the beloved Salem mayor in a bloody heap on the floor. Attacking Abe is a bridge too far, especially since Eli's finally woken up from the coma TR put him in! And with Eli already remembering that TR is the one who shot him, it was only a matter of time before the law, if not vigilante justice, caught up with the not-so-reformed baddie. According to spoilers, when Lani walks in on an already tense situation, she shoots her bio-dad without thinking twice. Cops need to be careful of this shoot first, ask questions later habit. But from the looks of it, this is one time when such violence is warranted. TR already seriously hurt three people in Salem, two of them nearly fatally. (We're assuming Abe survives since there has been no news about James Reynolds leaving Days of Our Lives.) If there weren't already a literal devil in Salem, he'd be the evilest character to hit the canvas in a while. Paulina's slated to take the rap for the shooting, but there's no need. If this were a more realistic show, Lani would likely have to sit through an interview about her use of force, but it probably would be deemed a good shoot despite her relationship with the perp. If all this TR business isn't your thing, don't worry. There's lots of movement on the way in the Sarah/Xander story, the Devil kidnapping Ben and Ciara's baby, and more. Scroll down to check out the rest of the spoilers.

TR turns to violence as his desperation grows.

Most characters in TR's situation would make an excuse to hightail it to the hospital and smother their victim with a pillow before he can tell anyone the truth.

Thankfully, that won't happen this time. It's too late anyway, as Eli already told Lani who shot him.

Instead, TR will feel cornered, with Abe coming to the door just as he's learned that Eli is awake. Abusers lash out violently when threatened, and that's exactly what TR will do.

Lani reels from Eli’s revelation.

Lani doesn't want to believe that TR is not only still as violent as ever but nearly killed her husband. You can't blame her. It's a lot to take in.

She only recently learned that Abe isn't her biological father and that her sperm donor beat her birth mother daily. So, of course she wants to give TR another chance.

Learning the truth will be devastating for her, and it'll take a minute for her to believe it.

Ciara and Ben are heartsick over their missing child.

Ugh. All the random kidnappings of each other are bad enough. Now we need to bring an innocent baby into the mix.

What a birth story Ciara will have to tell him later, though, about how his cousin was possessed by the Devil and stole him at birth!

Ben will probably worry that this is his karma for doing the same thing to Abigail when Thomas was born. He might have a point since it happened at the same cabin, and there was fire involved.

A heated confrontation involving Lani, Paulina, Abe, and TR turns deadly.

Lani's going to shoot TR. Will he turn into a pile of dust like Andre did, or was he alive before starting this mess?

Just kidding. TR may be evil incarnate, but he's not undead.

Paulina is supposed to take responsibility for the shooting to protect Lani. Let's hope that she doesn't end up in jail and that Abe lives. He and Paulina deserve their happy-for-now ending after all this.

Xander and Maggie make a tough decision about Sarah.

Sarah's condition deteriorates further, leaving Maggie to deliberate over whether or not to give her the antidote before she loses her altogether.

This isn't that tough. Maggie needs to stop flip-flopping and give Sarah the drug.

She was willing to do it when it came to Will and bore no guilt when he developed a brain tumor. Surely even a sick Sarah who knows she's an adult is better than an eternal five-year-old.

Leo asks Gwen to help him get revenge.

I don't think we're supposed to root for these two. But Leo's enemies are being obnoxious, and he and Gwen are fun together.

It's too bad Leo isn't even slightly bisexual because Gwen seems like she's truly his soulmate in all other respects.

Gwen has an interest in bringing Chad down, too, as it will break Abigail's heart. So she'll likely agree. But can Leo temper her ruthlessness before it goes too far?

Lani and Chanel worry about Paulina.

I hope this doesn't mean that Paulina has been arrested for shooting TR.

The guy abused her nearly to the point of death, then came back 30 years later for Round Two. While Paulina should have been smart enough to avoid his charms the second time around, the fact remains that she's one of the victims here.

This spoiler could also mean that Paulina denies having any emotional issues after her near-death experience with TR, making for a more interesting story if it was done right.

Johnny, Susan, and Marlena try to reach out to Allie before it’s too late.

It looks like we're in for more psychic mumbo-jumbo.

Wouldn't it be better to have Eric accompany the cops while searching for Allie? That way, he can do an on-the-spot exorcism and hopefully prevent any supernatural shenanigans.

Besides, I thought the Devil shut Johnny out of Allie's head. This particular demon tends to be stupid, but did it really not consider that other people could still get in?

A possessed Allie enlists a familiar face to help with a horrifying ritual.

Since Evan was last seen in the crypt and further spoilers say that he attacks Ciara, my guess is he's the Devil's partner in crime this time.

Of course, the Devil could also resurrect Andre again; just because he was "killed" once doesn't mean anything when dealing with a supernatural being with unlimited powers.

Let's hope that someone stops the Devil before anything happens to this baby, whatever the case may be.

