Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford Join Taylor Sheridan's 1932 at Paramount+

If you've been waiting for information about Taylor Sheridan's next entry in the Yellowstone saga, today is an extraordinary day!

Two very highly regarded seasoned actors have joined 1932 in what we can only imagine will be pivotal roles.

Imagination is all we've got, as this news is slyly leaving details out of the equation.

Helen Mirren by Trevor Leighton

Paramount+ announced today that Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford will star in the highly anticipated next installment of the Yellowstone origin story, previously announced as 1932 (working title).

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, the new series follows the record-breaking performance of 1883, the most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series will debut on the service in December.

Helen Mirren isn't a stranger to television, but Harrison Ford hasn't visited the medium since very early in his career.

Helen Mirren by Giles Keyte

The quality of TV has been improving for decades, allowing talent from all mediums to expand their horizons on the small screen.

Ford is making a small-screen comeback with 1932 and the Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, and Jason Segal series, Shrinking.

Mirren in recent years has played Catherine the Great on a miniseries of the same name and recently starred in an episode of the sci-fi genre series, Solos for Prime Video.

We can't quite venture a guess of who they will play. Hopefully, they're part of the Dutton family tree, but 1932 seems like a long time for James and Margaret Dutton to have carried on, so those roles are unlikely.

Harrison Ford at Morning Glory Premiere

The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to 1883 being a breakout hit for Paramount+, Sheridan also received a Writers Guild of America Awards nomination for his work on the pilot episode.

On Paramount Network, Yellowstone had a record-breaking season four run attracting an average of 11 million total viewers and recently garnered its first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards® and Producers Guild Awards® nominations.

The new series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount Network and Paramount+, which in addition to 1883 includes Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming series Lioness, Tulaas King, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and Land Man.

Harrison Ford Ender's Game Arrivals

1932 (working title) is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

This is breathtaking news from the Yellowstone saga.

Hit the comments with your thoughts below!

