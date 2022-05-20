Stranger Things Season 4 Volume Split Revealed as Netflix Confirms 2.5 Hour Finale!

Stranger Things has been off the air since the summer of 2019, and the wait for new episodes stops on Friday, May 27.

As previously reported, the season will be split in two, with the second part set for July 1.

Netflix on Friday dropped some shocking news, revealing that the first volume of Stranger Things Season 4 will consist of seven episodes, meaning two remain for the second volume.

Fans can expect much longer episodes this time, with Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7 set to clock in at 98 minutes.

As for Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9, that will be the longest episode of the series, coming in at around two and a half hours long.

Matt Duffer recently explained to The Wrap that episodes “seven and nine, in particular, are movies. And nine is a long movie.”

Regarding the aforementioned season finale, Ross Duffer said, “We’re still refining it but we will say that it is over two hours. It’s a big one.”

The rest of the episodes will come in at around 75 minutes, which means we're getting a lot of Stranger Things content.

After such a grueling hiatus, we deserve it!

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins," reads the synopsis for the new season.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier."

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

The cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Also starring is Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner),and Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens).

Netflix also dropped a first-look at the season premiere, which you can watch below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.