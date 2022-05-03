The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Photos Introduce the Sparrows

The Sparrows will make their highly anticipated debut on The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a batch of photos for the forthcoming season, premiering June 22 on the streamer.

The new photos showcase returning stars, including Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page as Viktor.

As previously reported, however, the new season takes place in a reality where our heroes are unknowns.

In the new timeline, Reginald Hargreeves has created another family of super-powered beings, and we should probably expect a lot of drama.

The students of the Sparrow Academy are played by Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David.

"After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all," the logline for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 reads.

"But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy."

"Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns."

"Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong," the description continues.

"Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

Euphoria's Javon Walton has also joined the cast of the series.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 was a step up in quality from the freshman season, and given that the first season was excellent, it's hard not to be excited about what's to come.

The show reinvents itself every season to keep viewers questioning what's next.

We've had plenty of time to speculate about what's about to go down, and thankfully, the show will be back in around six weeks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.