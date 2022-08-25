The Umbrella Academy Renewed for Fourth and Final Season

It's (almost!) the end of the line for Umbrella Academy.

Netflix on Thursday confirmed the Hargreeves siblings will be back for one last season.

That's right, The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth -- and final -- season.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” series creator Steve Blackman said in a statement.

“But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are all locked in to return for the final season.

As part of the pickup, Netflix has also extended its creative partnership with writer, showrunner, director and executive producer Blackman (The Umbrella Academy, Fargo, Altered Carbon).

As part of the agreement, Blackman will write and produce new series and other projects at Netflix under his newly established Irish Cowboy production banner, and is currently developing Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital.

Steve Blackman has brought Abbey Morris on board Irish Cowboy as his SVP of Development.

Morris was previously an executive for Fabrik Entertainment where she worked on series such as Bosch, The Killing, American Odyssey and The Comedians, and produced the true crime show Interrogation.

“Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” said Blackman. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories."

Horizon Zero Dawn is an epic sci-fi adventure series set a thousand years in the future, in a strange and beautiful world full of primitive tribes and high-tech machines, all built on the bones of the ‘Old Ones’ - the ruins of our present-day United States.

The disaster that destroyed our world is long forgotten, but when these formerly peaceful machines mysteriously turn into dangerous hunters of all life, a young outcast named Aloy discovers that the only chance to save her world is to fight to uncover what happened to ours.

As for Umbrella Academy, the news is bittersweet.

Saying goodbye will be tough, but it lasted longer than your typical Netflix show.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

