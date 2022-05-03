Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did the 118 manage to save several members of their team?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 16, they raced to save everyone when the 9-1-1 call center went up in flames.

Meanwhile, Bobby risked his life to save a trapped May, Claudette, Buck, and Eddie.

Then there was Chimney. He and his brother teamed up as firefighters for the first time.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.