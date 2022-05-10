Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 11

at .

Did Simone's deflection cause too many problems?

On All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 11,  the teen returned from break with a renewed sense of purpose.

Meanwhile, Damon found himself with more questions than answers about his past, so he turned to Thea for help.

Elsewhere, Amara inched closer to the issue with Bringston.

What was the truth?

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 11 Quotes

JR: That would mean Damon and I are brothers and we're not.
JR's mom: I know this is hard for you both.
JR: No mom, we took a DNA test. We're not brother.

JR: So you had to decide between keeping Damon and taking care of me?
JR's mom: Baby, no! That's not what I said

