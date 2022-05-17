Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 19

Did Spencer and Asher manage to play nice?

All American Season 4 Episode 19 kicked off with the pair still at odds, while JJ planned a party for the gang.

Meanwhile, Olivia went against her instinct about an article causing friction between her and Spencer.

Elsewhere, Jordan was trying to hide his feelings by making some uncharacteristic choices.

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.