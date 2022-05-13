Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 17

What happened to Travis?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17, the search was on when everyone realized he was missing.

Meanwhile, Scarlett made a desperate plea to keep her daughter safe.

Elsewhere, tensions went into high gear at the Bhullar ranch when Jag learned the truth about his father.

Elsewhere, one character's past shocked everyone to the core.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.