Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 17

at .

What happened to Travis?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17, the search was on when everyone realized he was missing.

Checking For Pulse - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Scarlett made a desperate plea to keep her daughter safe.

Elsewhere, tensions went into high gear at the Bhullar ranch when Jag learned the truth about his father.

Elsewhere, one character's past shocked everyone to the core.

Watch Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17 Quotes

Ren: Wait! Aren't you gonna let us go?
Jenny: I prefer you with your hands tied. Every time I take my eyes off you, another body drops.

Veer: Don't you challenge my decisions you spoiled little brat.
Jag: You need to step down.
Veer: My God. Did she actually put you up to this?
Jag: No, she didn't, Dad. It was our decision together.
Veer: Just like the move to Montana was?

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17 Photos

Jag Looks On - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17
Checking For Pulse - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17
Calling For Help - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17
Ren & Travis Tied Up - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17
All Tied Up - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17
A Briefing - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17
  1. Big Sky
  2. Big Sky Season 2
  3. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17
  4. Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 17