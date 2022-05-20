Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 18

Did Jenny manage to save Travis?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18, she realized her beau was in too deep and had to make a decision.

New Sheriff - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Ren and Jag found a new familial bond and decided together how to handle their father.

Elsewhere, Cassie changed the course of her quest for justice forever after a meeting with Scarlett.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18 Quotes

Denise: Did you hear that she called Cassie?
Mark: Yeah. Why do you think I rushed back?
Denise: Aw, you're worried about her. How sweet.
Mark: More like smart. Scarlet's a sociopath.
Denise: Still sweet.

Jag: Hey, you need to be careful.
Ren: I got this. You rest up.

