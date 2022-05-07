Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did the Charmed Ones lose their place in the magical realm?

Charmed (2018) Season 4 Episode 8 focused on The Unseen as they tried to cause problems for everyone who helped the witches.

As the girls and Harry scrambled to warn -- and save -- everyone close to them, they had to make a decision.

Elsewhere, Jordan's life was on the line as he found himself in a dangerous mission.

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.