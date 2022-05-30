Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 15

at .

Did Alicia die?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 found our heroine's condition taking a turn for the worse.

Moving On - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15

As everyone escaped the area by raft, it was down to Alicia to save the survivors.

Meanwhile, Strand had an epiphany about his villainous streak that shocked everyone he turned on this season.

Elsewhere, Morgan had a message to share after escaping the ara.

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 Online

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 Quotes

Morgan: Hey. Hey. Is that you?
Alicia: I'm sorry I didn't do what I said I would with the Tower.
Morgan: You got everybody onto the rafts. That's all that matters. Also, I think you might be right. I've been hearing some chatter on the radio and... I think it might be Padre. I think Padre is real. And I think we might actually have someplace to go to. How about that? Alicia, how are you feeling? You need to know something. No matter what happens to me... ♪ ♪ You won't be doing this alone. I won't be doing it alone, because you're going to be alright. Right?

Alicia: I'm sorry I wasn't able to stop this from happening to you.
Charlie: I'm sorry I wasn't there for you, either.
Alicia: Daniel's gonna look after you, okay?
Charlie: I know. It's okay. It's okay, Alicia, because... I got to do something that I never thought I would. And look... we finally got to see a beach.
Alicia: We did.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 Photos

Radiation Zombies - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15
Escaping on the Rafts - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15
Back in the Danger Zone - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15
Moving On - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15
Taking Precautions - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15
Hoping for a Clearer Future - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15
