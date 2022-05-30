Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 15

Did Alicia die?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 found our heroine's condition taking a turn for the worse.

As everyone escaped the area by raft, it was down to Alicia to save the survivors.

Meanwhile, Strand had an epiphany about his villainous streak that shocked everyone he turned on this season.

Elsewhere, Morgan had a message to share after escaping the ara.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.