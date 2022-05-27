Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 19

Did she stay or did she go?

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 19 finally lifted the lid on Meredith's long-term plans as she came to terms with her new normal.

Meanwhile, Jackson and April returned to Seattle, and left fans with some shocking news.

Elsewhere, Grey Sloan battled the physician shortage, but some help from old faces helped reverse the hospital's fortunes.

What cliffhangers did the sudsy ABC drama leave fans on until the fall?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.