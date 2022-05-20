Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 22

Did the SVU make the right call?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22, they helped to protect a longtime domestic violence victim.

However, things took a surprising turn when she found herself at the defendant's table in court.

Rollins knew she had to be creative to get results, so she turned to a former face.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.