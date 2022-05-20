Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 22

at .

Did the SVU make the right call?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22, they helped to protect a longtime domestic violence victim.

Rollins is Determined - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

However, things took a surprising turn when she found herself at the defendant's table in court.

Rollins knew she had to be creative to get results, so she turned to a former face.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22 Quotes

Benson's Therapist: Oh, Olivia, everyone's depressed now. We've talked a lot about what you want, what you like. I'd like you to ask another question.
Benson: What's that?
Benson's Therapist: What you deserve. You deserve happiness, Olivia Benson.

Woman: You're not supposed to be here, Ty.
Ty: This is my apartment. I'm your husband. There's no one else here to see your little victim act.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22 Photos

Trouble in Paradise - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
Rollins is Determined - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
A Formidable Opponent - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
Barba and Benson - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
Barba Returns - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
Domestic Violence Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 23
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 22