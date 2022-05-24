Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 21

Did the team manage to save Agent Parker?

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 21, the drama was at an all-time high when his ex-wife returned to try to get him off the hook for murder.

Elsewhere, the team banded together with a dangerous plan to save one of their own.

Torres had to make a decision about his future on the team and whether it meant he had to leave.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.