Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 18

Was there hope for Helen?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 18, Helen confronted her medical condition and left her questioning everything.

Meanwhile, Iggy helped two patients deal with a breakup, which forced him to consider his own marriage.

Elsewhere, Max orchestrated a plan to get Dr. Fuentes terminated from the hospital.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.