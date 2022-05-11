Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 20

Was there hope for the hospital?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 20, Max started to understand that the cuts from Dr. Fuentes were damaging the hospital.

Thwarted Again -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Iggy took an unconventional approach to reach a young patient in need.

Elsewhere, Reynolds and Wilder performed a risky, life-saving surgery on unborn twins.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 20 Quotes

Chase: I can stop drinking.
Floyd: Chase.
Chase: I will. I have to for her. Because if she goes, I'll go right behind her.

Why would you authorize a secretary with no training to hand out drugs?

Max

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 20

