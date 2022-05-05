Watch The Flash Online: Season 8 Episode 13

Who did not survive the latest battle?

On The Flash Season 8 Episode 13, Team Flash battled an unknown force, but it became clearer than ever that not everyone would survive.

Meanwhile, Barry had to make a decision about who to save when his abilities were called into question.

How did Caitlin react to the big return?

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.